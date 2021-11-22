Youth Film Festival A Success

The theme of the Festival, Moved by Hope, comes from the 2021 Strenna of the Rector Major of the Salesians, Fr. Angel Fernandez Artime.

The festival was facilitated by Social Communications Commission of the Catholic (SOCOM) Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands, screening 15 of the 110 selected short films from around the world.

Staff of the SOCOM facilitated a time of reflection and discussion as the films were screened, giving the opportunity to those present to understand the situations faced by young people in different societies of the world and relate it to a local context.

They included the Apostolic Nunciature to PNG and Solomon Islands, Fermin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez as special guest. He was accompanied by his secretary, Fr. Jacek Pinocy.

There were also priests, religious, Brothers and aspirants from the different houses of the Salesians of Don Bosco, including the Provincial Superior, Fr. Gregorio Bicomong Jnr sdb.

Selected students with teachers from Don Bosco Technical Institute, Don Bosco Technical Secondary and Cartias Technical Secondary Schools were present with others to support the event.

The audience were reminded of how fortunate they were to be part of the screening and were challenged to take up the invitation of being beacons of hope to those around them, especially to those affected by the pandemic.

“It is God. Hope is one of the theological gifts in our hearts that we cannot keep; we have to share it. Giving hope is part of human nature. Hope is the most important thing that God is always asking of us. We are part of a community, we are part of the Church and we will build them with this hope,” Apostolic Nuncio said.

He also said apart from living in the pandemic for almost two years, as young people we also have problems at home and with studies, but must know that we have solutions of hope in our hearts.

Quoting Pope Francis: “A smile is a very contagious virus”, Fr. Gregorio said he believed a smile was the best instrument of hope that could also be used to evangelize people.

For those who missed out, you can also watch the live streaming on the Facebook page of Radio Maria PNG.

There were three segments of the Films screening and after each of the segment, a time of reflection and interaction took place in which the staff of the Social Communication facilitated reactions and comments from the audience. Some of the comments were as follows:

“Very enriching, inspiring and challenging. We could also share this with those who are not of the Salesian family, especially the young people.” – Mayette B C

“I liked that the films had a lot of positive messages to give hope to the youths and that these messages are channelled using technology. I suggest that this be spread throughout the country.” – Carolyn Ketsimur

“What I liked was seeing young people come together to share their thoughts after the films that showed real life situations.” – Severina Nangile

“I hope this continues on into the future. My hope for young people is to view the films in the eyes of God and consider those who need help.” – Augustine Opi

“Encourage more students and young people in PNG to participate in creating and developing short films.” – Jelena Tedumo

“This event made me learn how to spread hope and increased my love for others as well as nature.” – Noel Lawrence

While the event was held across the globe, the final winner was scheduled to be announced in Rome on Friday 19th November.

Due to its success and participation so far, the DBGYFF aims to become an annual event, as a film festival of global relevance and a major media event.