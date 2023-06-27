Australian volunteers support

Among these dedicated individuals is Paul Semple, a retired ABC broadcast journalist and Australian volunteer. Paul has been assigned to the Communications Division of the United Nations in Papua New Guinea (PNG), marking his second volunteer assignment following his previous work in Kiribati in 2019.

Expressing his experience, Paul stated, "I know I have learned as much from the people as I have imparted in terms of knowledge.

The rewards from mentoring people with such a thirst for learning are uplifting and inestimable." Such mutual learning and growth highlight the profound impact that Australian volunteers are making in PNG.

Paul further emphasized the meticulous planning involved in these assignments, emphasizing that they are made possible through the extensive support of the Australian Volunteers Program, the Australian Government, and partner organizations.

This collaborative effort showcases the commitment and dedication of all parties involved in facilitating these valuable volunteer initiatives.

The inspiring work of Australian volunteers like Paul Semple, exemplifies the powerful connections forged through the people-to-people partnership between Australia and PNG.

This partnership is instrumental in delivering vital services, sharing knowledge, and building a brighter future together.