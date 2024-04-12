SME Awards 2024 set

Managing Director of Strategic Communications Ltd Andrew Runawery, who initiated this program is happy to have it on again this year.

“This year we are introducing a trade expo which we have run low key because of COVID, but this year we will expand this year and the focus this year is agriculture. This year Ela Motors will be a key feature at the event, however the key focus is our farmers and growers. We want to reach out to the 80% plus in rural PNG.

He shared that the event will showcase growers in cocoa, coffee, rice, taro, rubber and all export commodities and domestic fresh produce.

“It’s very interesting that we have SME visitors from Solomon Islands, Papua areas in Indonesia and other areas as well to come for the event. Economy is tight but we are doing something to create interest.”

The PNG SME Awards gala ceremony will be staged in October this year ahead of the inaugural Pacific Islands Awards in November.

Runawery is urging more stakeholders to get involved to uplift and support the PNG SME.