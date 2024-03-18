Moni Plus Celebrates 50 Years of Hiri Moale Festival

To express their gratitude, the festival organizers emphasised the critical role of sponsors in showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the Motu Koitabu people, and acknowledged the honour of celebrating this significant milestone alongside Moni Plus, recognizing the company's steadfast support since 2022.

Founded in 1998 as a financial intermediary, Moni Plus has emerged as a respected entity in the financial institutions market. Under the leadership of Managing Director Aho Baliki OBE, the company has continually expanded its services.

The introduction of a state-of-the-art online Foreign Exchange delivery service in 2012 and acquiring a license as a Foreign Exchange dealer in May 2021 highlight its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Baliki expressed pride in supporting the festival, commending its dedication to preserving cultural heritage for future generations. He congratulated the organizers and encouraged them to maintain the spirit of cultural preservation.

The partnership between Moni Plus and the Hiri Moale Festival transcends mere sponsorship; it embodies a shared commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. Moni Plus's support significantly contributes to the success of the three-day cultural extravaganza, scheduled for the 22nd to 24th March 2024.

The organizers eagerly look forward to celebrating 50 years of the Hiri Moale Festival with Moni Plus Ltd as their silver sponsor.

The Motu Koita Assembly and the Hiri Moale Organisation Committee thanked the Board and Management of Moni Plus, for their support and partnership in reinforcing the cultural legacy of the Hiri community for generations to come.