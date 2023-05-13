Mama Band, CUFA work together

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was held yesterday (May 12th, 2023) at the Mama Bank Office.

The partnership aims to bring in financial literacy among school children, SME development among youth, and women, and other individuals and encourage them with unequal barriers to economic opportunity.

Mama Bank Operations Manager, Rex Noga, shared that the organization is dedicated to work with the younger generations and making a positive impact on their future.

The CUFA acknowledged the partnership sharing that it has recognized the values and principles of both organizations.

Both organizations will work together to create a supportive ecosystem of interconnected institutions, emphasizing a gender lens that identifies and addresses the unequal barriers faced by school children, women, and girls.

CEO for Mama Bank, Gunanidhi Das, stressed on the importance of a bottom-up approach to financial literacy, reaching not only children but also their parents.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in promoting economic and social empowerment in PNG changing mindset of younger generation instead of changing at an adult age.

Mama Bank and CUFA look forward to working together to achieve their shared goals.