Green MSMEs highlighted

UNDP’s Resident Representative in Papua New Guinea, Dirk Wagener, shared this reflection to dignitaries, government and business leaders at the 2022 Breakfast with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, held in Port Moresby.

Wagener said Green MSMEs (macro-small-medium enterprises) contribute to the protection of the climate, environment and biodiversity through their products, services and business practices.

“We must look forward at the opportunities for rejuvenation rather than return,” said Wagener at the annual business event in celebration of International MSME Day.

“In other words, we must seize the opportunity to broaden Papua New Guinea’s economy away from a dependence on extractives and towards ‘greener’ options.

“UNDP is proud to be working extensively with MSMEs in Papua New Guinea in recognising their potential to drive change by working to empower women and better engage with youth.”