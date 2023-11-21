FPDA assists galip nut farmers

Chief Executive Officer for FPDA, Mark Worinu when speaking at the signing of a financial support agreement between FPDA and two lead farmers of a new emerging cash crop industry, Galip-Nut’ clarified that FPDA, through the Market for Village Farmers (MVF) have recognized their work and committed to support them financially.

The two Galip-Nut lead farmers are Frangipani Foods Ltd from East New Britain and SOJONA Integrated Sustainable Agriculture and Livelihood (SISAL) from Madang Province.

“I think you have been in this emerging industry doing it all by yourselves. And on this note, on behalf of the project, and we at FPDA really recognize you and acknowledge the hard work that you have put in together. And I think this is a testament of people who basically see value in this particular emerging industry and put in all their time and effort and the resources doing it all by themselves.”

Mr Worinu further explained that FPDA is a government-funded project and one of the components is basically to support the winners and the champions in various segments, particularly in fresh produce and also in the galip-nut.

“There are thousands of farmers out there as we all know that the 95% of our population are farmers. But in this kind of arrangement, we only identify those people who are able to have the capacity to look at the production aspects, establishing a reliable production system and also connect with the markets and come up with products ad be able to do it themselves.

“And we're basically adding value to what we've already done. This is not a huge investment, but I think just to say that we are with you, we are together, we are with you in that space so that you can go one step more,” Mr Worinu said.

He commended the two lead farmers for getting support from a government agency and a government funding so that at least they are recognized and supported.

“And for that, you can play a big part in supporting our communities, our womenfolk, our farmers out there who need people who have the capacity, people who have the operational skills, people who can manage systems and processes and able to connect with the market.

“And so all of these things, you have done it yourself. The number of aggregators and partners that through the competitive, the process there have been there have been disregarded.

“They're not able to qualify because we have to work with those people who are able to qualify. And so that we make sense that we support those already in business.

“Out of many applicants, you have been able to be given this opportunity. And on behalf of the project, I'd like to congratulate you for signing off this partnership with the project.

“You have the full support of FDA and the government in this journey that you are taking.”

The two lead farmers thanked the Government and FPDA through the MVF Project for such assistance and committed to deliver the Government’s vision and expectations.