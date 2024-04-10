Entrepreneurs in the making

Building upon the previous day’s foundation of giving kids their first start in business, the sessions delved into practical applications of business concepts and transforming theory into engaging activities.

With child-friendly booklets in hand, the young participants immersed themselves in the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, learning how to initiate and manage a business.

Facilitators led interactive sessions, blending buying and selling games with role-playing scenarios to bring the lessons to life. Notably, the budding entrepreneurs show cased their creativity by crafting personalized logos during the branding segment.

Structured into two sessions, the program catered to distinct age groups, fostering tailored learning experiences. The morning session catered to ages 7 to 10, while the afternoon session accommodated ages 11 to 14, ensuring age-appropriate content delivery.

Beyond acquiring practical skills, the 'BizKids' curriculum aims to instill a resilient mindset essential for navigating the complexities of the business world.

These young innovators are debunking age stereotypes, demonstrating that determination and vision know no bounds in the pursuit of entrepreneurial success.

Des Yaninen, Founder and CEO of Pacifund stressed on the importance of this program's benefit for these children.

"We don't have enough jobs for our people. Thousands of school leavers get pushed out every year with no opportunities. To fix our problems we must focus on the next generation. Glad we kicked off our BizKids Kidyprenuer school holiday academy today in Port Moresby."

"I want to see our children start and operate businesses so when they graduate they can transition straight in to becoming employers and not be employees. They must be job creators, not job seekers. This is one way we can move PNG forward."

As the program progresses, anticipation builds for the future leaders and trailblazers poised to emerge from this dynamic initiative.