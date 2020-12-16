BSP empowers PNGHRI conference

BSP Head of Human Resource Training, Ray Baloiloi, in presenting the cheque of K15,000 to PNGHRI on Tuesday 14th December, said: “As the leading bank in the South Pacific employing more than 4,000 employees, we understand that the challenge of managing our human resource is key to ensuring the success of the bank, as in any business.

“Human resource is the backbone of any business. Managing people is the challenge that all businesses face on a daily basis and at the front-line of this task are human resource officers. Through networks such as PNGHRI, HR professionals from all sectors can come together to discuss ways on how we can help each other in better managing people in our different fields.”

PNGHRI Council Vice President, Raymond John, thanked BSP for the continuous support over the years towards the conference.

“Although COVID-19 affected all aspects of businesses, including this conference, which was deferred to this time of the year, the silver sponsorship of K15,000 goes to show the longstanding relationship PNGHRI has had with BSP. This support will also enable some 60 young people who are members of our student chapters to get some exposure of issues in the field.”

With the theme “2020 Global Human Capital Trends: The Paradox of Social Enterprises at work”, up to 80 representatives from different organisations will participate in this conference.

A team from BSP Life PNG will also be stationed at the event to attend to any insurance queries around the Wantok Delite product.

(BSP Head of Human Resource Training, Ray Baloiloi, presenting the K15,000 silver sponsorship cheque to PNGHRI Council Vice President, Raymond John, in the presence of PNGHRI Council members John Maino and Kilembe Neimani)