Koiari player injured by rival supporters

Played at the Murray Barracks Oval on Sunday, the competition had to be called off after supporters ran onto the field and attacked players.

The first match flowed smoothly as the Koiari team went against Aroma Coast in the Under 20 divisions, where the Koiari side lost hope when Team Aroma claimed the title with a 10-8 scoreline.

However, in the A Grade Match between the Koiaris and the Goilalas, the match had to be cut short when disgruntled rival supporters took to the field and attacked the other team’s players.

One of the Koiari players sustained a knife wound whilst he was trying to escape to safety while many more suffered cuts and bruises.

With the disruption that had occurred, Central Rugby League officials are yet to decide a rematch for the Agarobe Cup finalists.

(Rival supporters running towards Koiari players; Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)