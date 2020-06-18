Water purification tablets donated to Gulf

Continuous heavy rain has caused severe flooding across the Province, disrupting the lives and the population in the coastal and delta areas.

When made aware of the plight suffered by villages in their project area, Total wanted to make a contribution to assist families at this time, said Mr. Jean-Marc Noiray, Managing Director Total E&P PNG Limited.

“As good neighbors, we help each other in times of need. We are pleased to make this contribution, which will help the communities access clean safe drinking water,’’ Mr. Noiray said.

“Although we have more limited capacity to assist at this time, we decided to procure and donate water purification tablets. They are manufactured by a reputable company and are used in emergency preparedness.’’ Mr. Noiray said Total is donating enough tablets to help our neighbors in our project area make over 60,000 liters of safe drinking water and avoid diseases caused by drinking unclean flood water.

He presented the tablets to Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta in the presence of Gulf Provincial Health Authority Chairman Gerea Aopi in Port Moresby today.

Governor Haiveta thanked Total for the donation, saying it would go a long way ensuring safer clean drinking water for people affected by the widespread flooding.

He said there has been continuous extensive flooding right across the province, affecting the people’s livelihood, including access to clean safe drinking water. “There has been continuous heavy flooding right across the province, and in such a situation, access to clean safe drinking wa ter is very critical,’’ Governor Haiveta said. “Access to safe drinking water becomes a big problem, with all kinds of refuses being carried by the floods. Water wells are covered, pit latrines are also flooded so it makes drinkable water zero, so this donation will go a long way.

“We are thankful that Total, in this very difficult and trying times, for the province, the country, and even for the province itself, is able to assist us.

“We still don’t have a gas project on the ground, but even with a scaled down presence in the province, they continue to assist us and we thank Total for that.

Gulf Provincial Health Authority Chairman Gerea Aopi thanked Total for the donation, echoing same comments that it will help provide clean safe drinking water for those affected by the continued flooding.

He said they will work closely with Governor Haiveta to ensure these are distributed to the affected areas.