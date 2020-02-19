PJV assists Sanapte

PJV delivered building materials and tools for Oksapmin High School, the Sisimin Aid Post and the Sanapte Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The materials were brought on board a twin otter aircraft to the Oksapmin Government Station.

The school needed to construct a new toilet; the Aid Post needed to build a house for its Aid Post Orderly, and the SDA Church needed church building.

Oksapmin High School head teacher, Minti Tilsil said she sent letters and quotes to companies, and only PJV responded positively.

As for Sanapte SDA Church Pastor Darwin Kotena, his congregation can sit comfortably in a building to worship.

The Oksapmin area is within the PJV footprint especially along the riverine where the Company has a gauging station for river monitoring purposes.