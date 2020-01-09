Marked improvement after sector patrol trial: Commander

In a statement, acting Assistant Commissioner of Police and Divisional Commander NCD-Central, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said: “We have seen a remarkable improvement in frontline policing, especially with regard to teamwork and coordination involving the support of our K9 Units and Mobile Squads. This has eased the burden on our suburban police stations, enabling them to attend to complaints at the counter.

“We also have the three NCD Zone Commanders and their Station Commanders planning and executing mini operations within their areas of operations.

“Our aim at this point in time is to clamp down on major crimes. We are working on a strategy to enhance our operability by making police responses better and quicker, and I am sure the signs are now beginning to show.

“This year we have plans to work much more closely with NCDC and the Australian Federal Police, through the PNG-Australia Policing partnership program and other stakeholders, in addressing all facets of our law and order issues in the City.

“POM Chamber of Commerce, other business communities, Government departments and of course NGOs will be approached to see how best we can assist each other.

“Law and order is everyone’s business and not only for Police. Creating and strengthening partnerships is the way to go.”

Wagambie Jnr said outlined that another issue is the ongoing ethnic clashes “which seem to culminate from very trivial matters, mostly within the settlements”.

“We will be conducting more community policing awareness and outreach into the communities, in our bid to deter such violence which affect the wider populace,” he stated.

“In order for all of us to maintain peace and good order in the communities, we must resolve disputes at the infancy stage, no matter how big or small they may be.

“Moral, discipline, ethical and professional conduct of Police is also one of our biggest concern. I assure you all that every effort would be made at the command level to restore discipline and good work ethics in the hearts and minds of our hardworking policemen and policewomen.

“On that juncture, I would like to assure the community that there are more honest, hardworking Police personnel than a few rotten ones. We will identify and weed them out.

“I shall release more information on how we will get to where we want to be as time goes.

“The issues we face cannot be fixed overnight, but I am confident that through sheer determination and commitment, we can bring change into our society.

“The challenge now is for every member of the RPNGC serving within the NCD Central Command to recommit themselves to their constitutional responsibilities.

“We also need the support of the stakeholders for all of us to collectively achieve the desired outcomes.

“By achieving this together, I mean by getting views from a cross section of the community and from within the Police command on how best we can cooperate, and work together in making our society not only safe and secure but conducive for all forms businesses.

“My team comprising the various Operational Commanders headed by Metropolitan Superintendent Perou N’Dranou is ready and we have already set the ball rolling.

“In the case that myself or my senior officers are redeployed elsewhere by the Police Executive Management, the policing strategy and plans for NCD-Central will not change because the foundations are now set to roll into the future.

“Any new Commander can easily take over and follow the strategic pathway we are now beginning to implement in the NCD Metropolitan Command.

“From NCD we will extend into Central Province with the PPC Central and his team, by tailoring the same strategy to suit the policing environment in the Province.

“My team and I look forward to a productive year in ensuring safety for all.”

(Police personnel during the New Year operations)