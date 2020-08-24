Kramer supports ‘One strike, you’re out’

Kramer said police brutality especially needed to be addressed, and that more training had to be provided to officers to learn how to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

“Strict policies and penalties against the use of force, and effective command and control is needed to help prevent police violence,” he stated.

Kramer said cases involving police brutality should be opened or re-opened and pursued.

“There are some incidents of police violence that are on video, so cases like these for example, should not take too long to investigate and complete.”

The Minister also applauded Manning’s approach for training of promoted officers to ensure they are performing at the required levels in their new roles.

“The Police Commissioner has been tasked by the Marape-Steven Government to address corruption and mismanagement within the RPNGC, and improve policing services to the country.

“It is a huge task. The change we all hope for won’t happen overnight. What is happening is the Police Commissioner is laying the foundations for that change – and that in itself is progress,” Kramer said.