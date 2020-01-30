Kase formally vacates post

He was accorded a small farewell ceremony by Department staff and stakeholder representatives on Monday 27th January at the Holiday Inn in Port Moresby.

Kase took the opportunity to highlight some of his achievements and some of the plans which are yet to be accomplished.

Among some of the major achievements were:

The establishment of provincial health authorities;

Human resources management and development;

Advancing governance reforms;

Infrastructure developments;

Successful immunisation campaigns; and

Introducing a new National Health Plan.

One major work in progress which Kase mentioned on his departure was the Public Accounts Committee inquiry into the procurement and distribution of medical supplies being scheduled to reconvene on 5th February.

He said he has publicly and privately supported this inquiry and believes that once the recommendations of the PAC are published, it will provide an opportunity for examination of system impediments to good procurement and may also bring about constructive reform to build upon the efforts made in recent years.

Kase is replaced by Dr. Paison Dakulala, who will be the acting Health Secretary.