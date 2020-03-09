First-ever parole hearing at prison

The Board deliberated on applications by 14 eligible applicants from Bihute prison, nine from Bundara, 14 from Bomana and 13 from Daru.

The parole board decisions are important to detainee applicants and their families as it can ultimately have an effect on their livelihood.

Secretary for the Department of Justice and Attorney General and Chairman of the Parole Board, Dr. Eric Kwa, said by having dialogue with people on the ground through the visits allows for better understanding of their challenges.

The parole board hearings in prisons allow the board access applicants and hear in person from the detainees and the victims to ensure appropriate decisions are made.

He added that as the head of the Social Law and Order Sector who makes decisions on funding for such institutions, it is important that he has first-hand information so he can make cost-effective deliberation on their submissions.