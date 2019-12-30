ANG cautions against false ad

The advertisement, which uses the Air Niugini logo and a fake email account airniuginihumanresorce@gmail.com, is false as the national airline is not aware of this.

“We appeal to the public to disregard this advertisement as it is not from Air Niugini and we strongly advise the public to be wary of such false information,” stated the airline.

“Furthermore, Air Niugini will not be liable for any commitments made by anyone in response to this advertisement.

“We also remind the public that all our cabin crew recruitment is done through our Human Resource Department before any training is conducted internally.

“Currently, there is no requirement for Air Niugini to recruit new flight attendants.”

(The false advert)