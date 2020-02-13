Digicel PNG staff awarded micro grants

The staff grants program is part of the Foundation’s Staff Engagement Program called ‘Live Love Learn’. The Program encourages Digicel Staff to be agents of change in their communities by Living out the company’s values, Loving the work they do and Learning new skills through volunteering.

The ten awardees include Serah Waim, Kelly Kom, Clerence Heroni, Veronica Ponning, Steven Polty, Jack Salatiel, Jason Hoga, Joseph Mek, Jeffrey Mika and Ghani Gomuna who come from the POM, Momase and Highlands branches of Digicel PNG. To assist with their leadership journey, the staff were given one-year membership to The Voice Inc. so they can access their meeting rooms, training programs, community gatherings and grants program.

The awardees will be implementing a wide array of projects including providing education infrastructure and water tanks to schools, livelihoods projects and conducting community awareness against violence through sports.

Chairman for Digicel Group and Digicel Foundation’s Patron, Denis O’Brien, presented the grant awards and stressed on the Company’s commitment to philanthropy and nation building.

“When we launched our voice network in PNG we wanted to be a different type of multi-national company so it was the right thing to do to set up the Foundation one year later in 2008. After years of doing infrastructure projects in schools, supporting people living with disabilities and addressing violence through the Men of Honour Campaign, we are now giving our staff the opportunity to participate in community development. I congratulate you for putting your hands up to make a difference for your people,” O’Brien said.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian, said she was delighted that so many staff have put in applications for the small grants program.

“We want you to be agents of change in your community, and be proud that through the work you do, Digicel Foundation is able to contribute to the development of the nation.”