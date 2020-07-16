Reduced Power Supply to Porgera Communities

Effective Friday 17 July, electrical power to Porgera communities will only be supplied between the hours of 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily, until further notice.

BNL recognises this is a significant inconvenience to all community members, but regrettably the Company has no other option than to continue to reduce costs in light of the Government decision not to extend the Porgera Special Mining Lease, which forced the suspension of operations, and the consequent loss of operating revenue for the Company.

The Company notes that it will do its utmost to maintain a 24/7 power supply for Paiam Hospital so that it can provide its essential services to women, children and the wider Porgera Valley community. The Company is also working with other essential service providers to support alternative power supplies for the Porgera Urban Clinic, Paiam Police Station and Paiam Courthouse so that critical public facilities are able to remain operational during this period.

The Company advises that further reductions in power supply are anticipated in the coming months.