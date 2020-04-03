PX to recommence domestic services

The decision to recommence domestic services follows advice yesterday from the National Government lifting the two-week lockdown period for domestic travel on 06th April.

Air Niugini is rolling out additional safeguards on all domestic flights to avoid the chance of COVID 19 being carried, and further enhanced requirements in the border provinces of Vanimo, Sandaun Province and Daru in Western Province. This will include heightened security and health checks at these airports.

Air Niugini Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bruce Alabaster said “The domestic operations will resume but build up to our normal schedule once demand picks up. Hence you will notice that we may combine some services, upgrade equipment on certain sectors, while others maybe downgraded.”

“For the first day, Madang, Wewak and Vanimo services will be combined, direct Lae flights will be reduced to one instead of four services, Goroka will have one instead of two services, Mt Hagen will have three instead of five services and Rabaul will have two instead of four services.

On the international sector whilst Air Niugini continues flights from the three designated ports of Brisbane, Cairns, and Singapore these are operating only to bring in urgent freight such as medicines, medical equipment, essential personnel, spare parts, and to carry outbound passengers. No passengers are being carried into PNG.

“Our Port Moresby to Brisbane flight on Tuesdays and Fridays is retimed to depart at 10:30am instead of 06:15am,” Alabaster said

The schedule will be reviewed on a weekly basis.