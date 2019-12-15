New PX sales office

The new office is located at the Waigani Central Stop N Shop complex, ensuring easy access and ample parking space for clients.

The new flagship and largest sales office paves the way for continuous enhanced customer services and overall customer experience.

“This is our newest and biggest domestic sales facility which is centrally located with sufficient parking space for customers,” said Managing Director, Alan Milne.

“It is also close to bus stops and is a ‘one stop shop’ where customers can do their shopping and other business in the same area.”

The new sales office opens at a time when the airline experiences peak sales during the festive period.

It will cater for the increasing number of customers and corporate clients, including group travel, VIP and government travel.

The sales office has been in operation for the last two weeks, operating from 8am to 5pm.

It will extend its hours to 8pm as of Saturday 14th December.

It currently has 15 staff and will increase to 20 with several domestic and international counters in the retail and corporate section.