ANG resumes Fokker services to Mt Hagen

This will cater for the high number of passengers traveling during this time.

Air Niugini services to Mt Hagen were downgraded to Dash 8 aircraft in June 2019 to cater for maintenance work on the airport by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

The Fokker flights resumed on Sunday, 15th December, 2019, and will continue until 31st January, 2020, when the peak period ends.

After January, the service will return to Dash 8 aircraft to allow NAC to complete upgrading the airport.

Air Niugini operates a daily service to Mt Hagen.