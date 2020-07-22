Air Niugini partners with Bel isi PNG

The initiative recognises the impact family and sexual violence has on employees, and the increasing costs to employers and businesses in general as a result of this.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bruce Alabaster, said with the joint partnership now in place, airline staff who are faced with family and sexual violence can now be able to get timely assistance with well-coordinated processes and procedures in place to guide them.

“Air Niugini does not condone any form of violence, including family and sexual violence. We are serious about this partnership to ensure our staff are protected from violence, especially our female staff who make up 48 percent of the workforce.”

Alabaster added that continuous violence can have long and short-term impact on a staff’s mental and physical health, which can, in turn, have significant economic and social costs not only for employees and employers but also the wider community.

“Generally speaking, implications of family and sexual violence vary from a staff not being able to perform at work to lost productivity, increased staff turn-over, increased absenteeism and others. It is therefore important that any staff faced with violence gets the assistance that he/she requires regardless of the gender.”

Bel isi PNG is a public, private, civil society partnership that provides access to case management and safe house services for survivors of family and sexual violence (FSV). Along with that, it provides business leaders with transformational tools to support change in the workplace and community. This includes awareness training for all staff and support with FSV policy development and implementation.

Bel Isi PNG Program Manager, Danielle Winfrey, expressed appreciation, saying: “We look forward to the opportunities this partnership with Air Niugini presents. Through this subscription service, Bel isi PNG will support Air Niugini to comprehensively address the impact of family and sexual violence in their workforce.”

Evonne Kennedy, Executive Director for Business Coalition for Women, added: “The business community can play an important role in providing a timely response to staff who are experiencing family and sexual violence. We know the significant costs of family violence to business.

“We also know companies can play an important role in raising awareness about family violence and making sure that staff have access to good support.”

Bel isi PNG is supported by the Australian government in partnership with the Government of Papua New Guinea as part of the Pacific Women Shaping Pacific Development Program, Business Coalition for Women, National Capital District Commission, Bank of South Pacific, Steamships Trading Co, G4S and Oil Search.

If you are subject to abuse or violence or know someone who is; seek support through the Bel isi PNG Case Management Centre. Call the emergency contact numbers on, Bel isi PNG Case Management: 79169063, St John Ambulance 111, Counselling: 1-Tok Kaunselin Helpim, 7am-7pm, 7150-8000, Police: 24hr Toll Free Hot Line 1800-100, Transport: G4S Meri Seif Line 7222-1234, COVID-19 Toll Free Help Line 1800200, or you can visit www.belisipng.org.pg or email info@belisipng.org.pg

(Air Niugini signed up to be subscribers to the Bel isi service. From left; Air Niugini Executive Manager Human Resource Services Ritchilyn Barrios, Bel isi PNG Program Manager Danielle Winfrey, Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer Bruce Alabaster, Executive Director for Business Coalition for Women Evonne Kennedy and Air Niugini General Manager Legal/Company Secretary Benneth Kome)