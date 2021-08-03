There was corporate support and hundreds of city residents who attended the fair.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop said the fair is a platform to help start the journey towards achieving the national government’s target of 500,000 SMEs in PNG by 2030.

Governor Parkop added that the way forward to have greater control over our economy is to become successful businessmen and women.

“If we want to change anything, we must participate in our economy actively. We have started the SME Service Centre. This is just the start and it is a humble start. Be patient. You have been trained and we see the results in your stall display, your attitude and the quality of products. Let’s not waste this opportunity but make the most of it,” he said.

The NCD SME Fair had a special focus on training, upskilling and empowering the ‘market mamas’ of the Garden Hills community.

Lina Etege, one of the vendors, expressed her gratitude at the opportunity to transform her business profile.

Linda said, “We had the talent but not a platform to grow. Then, the SME Service Centre identified, trained and motivated us for the NCD SME Fair. We have learnt so much in the last few weeks. Now we are thinking of ourselves as SMEs and entrepreneurs. We are thinking big, and dreaming even bigger.”

The NCD SME Fair will be a monthly event, and will not just promote the city’s SMEs but also upgrade them with training and financial assistance.