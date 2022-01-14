K20,000 For Bridges

Both bridges connect the Yamala and Kewabi LLG of Ialibu District in Southern Highland Province.

The support for the construction comes about due to lack of will from the district development authorities of Imbonggu and Ialibu-Pangia, since the bridges are situated near the border, the local authorities are divided on whose shoulder the responsibility should fall on.

The Founder stepped in to assist. As a local woman herself, who grew up in the area, Ruth took the opportunity to give back to the community she grew up in. Also as founder of the local women’s foundation, whose many women members use these routes daily.

She expressed that the donation is vital, as this infrastructure will propel the community towards better accessibility of transport and other essential services.

Mrs Undi also presented K5000 to the Kumbame Association, to recognize the needs of the Kumbame people.

Meantime, K10,000 was also donated to Yamala Elementary School by Ruth’s brother, Karl Yalo, a lawyer and businessman who also grew up in the area, and is also a huge supporter of his sister’s efforts to bring about change in the lives of their people through the Foundation.

Mr Yalo said it was important to supporting education.

The ceremony was witnessed by people from surrounding villages, with participation from Imbonggu and Kagua Erave districts singsing groups, councilors of Utame, Ialibu Pangia, and women from the Foundation.