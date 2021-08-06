K10,000 For Bihute Poultry Project

Wife of the Prime Minister, Rachel Marape during a personal visit presented the cheque to the institution last week.

Present at the presentation was the Chief Executive Officer for the National Gaming Control Board, Imelda Agon who also made a commitment of K440, 000 to be distributed equally among the CS institutions across the country.

The K44, 000 will be utilized to open bank accounts for detainees and inmates.

Female inmates and detainees representative, Regina Piton, said they are mothers, grandmothers or daughter like all women in the community and they have the same concerns like them.

Regina said they know they can help themselves and their families while being rehabilitated but they did not know where to start.

She said for them to receive such assistance opens doors for them to grow in preparation for when they are released back into their communities.