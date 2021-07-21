Jigede Appointed as Chairperson

The Provincial Executive Council endorsed her appointment during its July meeting. Veronica Jigede takes up the position after it remained vacant since former CEO Memafu Kapera’s contract was complete.

Jigede achieved an MBA in Administration Development and Bachelors in Business Degree from the Charles Darwin University. As a well-respected leader, Jigede’s reputation precedes her with her wealth of knowledge and work experience in various fields in Namatanai and Kavieng.

Jigede welcomed the opportunity and ensured the New Ireland Tourism Authority will be run as stipulated by its Act.

"New Ireland is naturally beautiful and has a lot to offer in terms of tourism but we have to make sure that there are proper guidelines in place to ensure that not only is New Ireland an attractive location for tourists but that our people and our cultures and customs are also protected during these interactions," said Jigede.

She urged the public to take a holistic and pragmatic approach to tourism in its entirety, saying the need to have a cleaner environment without the eyesore of betelnut spittle and litter, is vital for the success of keeping Kavieng and Namatanai towns clean.

The current upgrade of the Kavieng airport to an international standard will also see tourism excel in the coming year with such a development once completed.