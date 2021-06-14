Imbonggu Baskets Promotes Local Weavers

The shop is located at the Steamships Compound, Waigani Central. The business was set up with purpose of creating a 100 per cent profit for the weavers in the communities of Imbonggu District and Southern Highlands Province.

Founder, Thelma Ninjipa Kavanamur from Imbonggu explained that with the concept of Social Enterprise, Imbonggu Baskets aims to make a 100 per cent profit for the community.

She said Imbonggu Baskets is a platform where baskets are gathered from the weavers in the district and sold to the consumers and bring the proceeds back for the community.

“As far we are concerned, we want to minimize the middle man. Small Medium Enterprises have stated that there are so many middleman and at the end of the day, the prices of the products has become expensive,” Mrs Kavanamur said.

She said to this regard, Imbonggu Basket wants to make sure the baskets are sold at a reasonable price and 100 per cent profit goes straight to the weavers, with a little to the shop for its overhead expenses.

“The baskets are not our intellectual property, we don’t own the designs on the baskets. This is an intellectual property owned by the weavers themselves.

“We are creating a platform to help weavers sell their products. Therefore, they deserve a fair price and honest income from their intellectual property.”

She said Imbonggu Basket is helping the people to be sustainable, preserving local skill set and helping bring money back into the community at a fair price.

Mrs Kavanamur said the weavers trust her and bring their products for her to sell and she returns their money after selling.

“This is how this entity has been empowering the respective communities of Imbonggu”.

Meantime, the Imbonggu Basket is inviting interested customers to call in at the Basket Shop within the Steamships Compound in Central Waigani to have a look on the designs and patterns they have on offer.

Ends/friedakana. Photo credits: Albert Moses.