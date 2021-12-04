Female Takes Up Demanding Role

She will manage all projects, programmes, agreements, and events of the MSMEC and coordinate its membership engagement nationwide.

Soweni is supported by the National Council and Regional Leaders for Southern, NGI, Momase and the Highlands.

The MSME Council has over a thousand registered members nationwide and poised to double in size in 2022.

Ms Soweni’s roles also includes advocacy, capacity building, marketing, managing member database, engagements and administration.

President of the MSME Council, Des Yaninen was pleased with her appointment.

“With over 10 years working experiences in secretarial and administration arena, we are confident, Roddie will deliver to the best of her ability,” he said.

Ms Soweni was previously with CPA PNG and the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce prior to joining the Council.