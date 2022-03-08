Business Initiative Launched To Support Women

The initiative is a collaborative effort of the United States Government via USAID, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and Mibank.

This year’s theme for IWD is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’. The event was launched in Tubusereia Village, Central Province.

The Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI), the provincial government, were joined by representatives of USAID, DFC and MiBank, to give local women an opportunity to boost their small businesses.

Mibank Chief Operations Officer Trudi Egi said, "Mibank's Corporate Vision is to contribute to Financial Inclusion which for women could translate to embarking on a journey to financial empowerment which Mibank believes will add value to women's livelihoods thereby positively impacting on the wellbeing of their families and society as a whole. Mibank is therefore proud to join hands with the US in celebrating the 2022 IWD and Hope's this occassions provides the catalyst to kindle a spirit of women entrepreneurship to bring to fruition its Corporate Vision."

U.S. Ambassador Erin E. McKee said, "The United States places women's empowerment, both economically and within their communities, as a top priority. We are happy to partner with Mibank on this guarantee, which will stimulate economic growth in PNG as part of President Biden's plan to "build back better" and combat the pandemic to secure a better future."

Ambassador McKee said that when women are empowered, it benefits societies. Women play a critical role in poverty reduction and economic growth.

Studies conducted around the world show that in every stance, when women generate income, they devote more of their household budget to education, health and nutrition, than men. More empowered women leads to healthier and educated male and female children, strengthening society and securing a more prosperous future for families and the country.