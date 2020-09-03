Ni-Vanuatu workers depart for Northern Territory

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pacific islanders had previously been unable to travel to take up seasonal work opportunities - but Australia was now making an exception for the pilot project.

The flight had been delayed for several days, pending government approval.

However Vanuatu's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, said he was now satisifed the 162 workers would be safe.

"The government is satisfied that the appropriate protocols have been put in place.

"The Australian government had guaranateed the safety of our workers to Vanautu's satisfaction so we are happy to send them off."

Kalsakau said he had also asked the workers to be good ambassadors for Vanuatu while in Australia.

The Northern Territory is currently coronavirus-free.

Photo: RNZ Pacific / Hilaire Bule Caption: Ishmael Kalsakau (front centre) and the Australian High Commissioner Sarah deZoeten (to his left) farewell workers