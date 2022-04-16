Youngsters Trained On Internet Safety

CPL Group CEO Navin Raju said, "CPL Group is keen to support our younger generation to better understand internet/cyber safety to be able to protect themselves when surfing the internet."

One of CPL Group's values is to be responsible to the people, communities and environment of Papua New Guinea.

“The internet is one environment that children need guidance in exploring. CPL Group takes pride in this contribution to nation building in nurturing young minds as one aspect of national and local development,” said Raju.

Heidi Winter, is the Kids SecuriDay Team leader for a 7-member cyber Expertise team who work in the Australian IT industry and in academia.

“This is an awareness to build strong skill sets and its importance on how best to use the Internet and hi-tech. We have workshop topics covered for children, teenagers and adults,” said Ms Winter.

The training topics are designed to build confidence and make people understand practical internet security and computing.

Registered participants from ages 6 -16 years old underwent a four-day workshop during the Easter School holidays from April 12th-15th.

“CPL Foundation received positive feedback from the public, with over 300 applicants, unfortunately, we have a quota. We have documented all the applicants and do plan to have additional programmes this year with the same content,” said Mr Raju.

Operating since 1987, CPL Group remains the leading retailer in Papua New Guinea being a trusted brand that has evolved into the iconic local brands including Stop & Shop supermarkets, Hardware Haus, Bon Café, Stop & Shop Express, Fresh Express, Real Rewards, Jacks of PNG and Prouds.