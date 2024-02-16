Whatsapp system for Nasfund members

According to Nasfund’s Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Sharma, the system is the latest addition to its suite of digital offerings under the Funds eBranch services launched in October 2023.

“At Nasfund, we are committing to leveraging technology to improve the member experience and the WhatsApp Appointment System is another step forward in fulfilling this commitment,” Sharma said.

He said with the new system, members can now schedule appointments with any Nasfund branch from the comfort of their homes or workplaces without the need to physically visit a branch to make an appointment.

He said the new system will also allow working-class members to select available time slots when they are free and schedule appointments at ease via WhatsApp.

The CEO further encourages all members to utilize the Fund's new eBranch services which provide members access to their account through the member online portal or Nasfunds Mobile App.

Meanwhile, the WhatsApp service will be open for members to use from Monday 19th February 2024.

To use this service members must test ‘nasfund’ to its WhatsApp number +675 7600 0001 to initiate the booking process using the interactive WhatsApp system.