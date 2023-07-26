Webinar for Pacific Freelancers

This 90-minute session is a pivotal component of PTI Australia's latest initiative to bolster the Pacific’s digital presence amidst an increasingly digitised global service economy.

Taking place on Tuesday 15 August 2023, the webinar will be led by Asha Forsyth, an accomplished trainer and successful freelancer for global businesses and organisations.

She will be joined by Mere Nailatikau, a proud Fijian storyteller and independent consultant with over fifteen years of experience as a development professional in strategic communications and public diplomacy.

PTI Australia's General Manager of Export, Jeremy Grennell, reflected on the strategic significance of such an initiative.

“As we navigate the increasingly digitised global landscape, the opportunities for Pacific freelancers to capitalise on the myriad of opportunities within the digital services sector becomes more and more exciting. PTI Australia is proud to contribute to the professional evolution of service providers through our Introduction to the Digital Services Sector webinar.”

The webinar will aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the thriving Digital Services Sector, equipping participants with insights into potential freelance opportunities and how to seize them effectively.

“The global digital services market is projected to reach a staggering USD$9.2 billion (K33bn) by 2028, offering immense potential for the Pacific region,” Grennell further highlighted.

“The ability to export digital services internationally as a sole trader, without rigorous criteria or location constraints makes this sector particularly transformative and inclusive for women and youth in the Pacific.”

Furthermore, participants will gain a unique insight into PTI Australia's new Digital Services Program, which will be opening for applications soon, and tailoring support for Pacific-based professionals in their journey into the world of digital freelancing.

The Program seeks to bridge the gap between the Pacific’s talent pool and the global opportunities emerging from the digital services sector.

Registration for the 'Introduction to the Digital Services Sector' webinar can be done online on PTI Australia's website - www.pacifictradeinvest.com

Founded in 1979, PTI Australia, an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum funded by the Australian Government, has been at the forefront of fostering trade and investment in the Pacific Islands for over 40 years. This webinar further emphasises PTI Australia's commitment to nurturing Pacific businesses in a digital age.