VSAT for Pomio

Despite showers and a dull weather, the program came alive with songs and drama from students from schools around the Inland Baining area of the LLG.

Prior to launching the project, Member for Pomio, Elias Kapavore, told the school staff and students, as well as parents and citizens from Rieit-Dadul ward, that according to the sub-contractor for Kasific, Kinect PNG, they are the first in the country to receive this VSAT system.

The Pomio MP says Rieit is the first of five sites in Sinivit LLG, which are mostly schools and health facilities, adding that most of the 23 sites are targeted because they lack or do not have access to mobile phone network given the rugged topography of Pomio district.

The Pomio DDA spent about K190,000 for solar panels to be installed to power up the VSAT systems, with additional spotlights where the VSAT discs are located.

The Pomio MP said the delivery of materials to install the VSAT system will be challenging, but a special DDA Board also endorsed additional funding to assist in the hire of a chopper to help freight the materials to those inaccessible sites.

Kapavore stated that people living within 500 metres from the VSAT site can access connectivity, while schools will also be assisted with desktop computers under this program.

(Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, cutting the ribbon to mark the launch of the VSAT program)