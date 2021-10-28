Transforming digital design in Pacific fisheries

The Digital Design Canva x PTI Australia Program is a collaboration between PTI Australia and global visual communications platform, Canva, providing Pacific participants access to the Canva Pro platform as well as tailored training to upskill their digital and visual content creation.

PTI Australia Trade and Investment Commissioner, Caleb Jarvis, said the recent inclusion of FFA Members in the program illustrated the strong relationship between Pacific agencies to share mutually beneficial resources, tools and insight.

“We are honoured to be able to work with the communications teams of the FFA Members, providing cost-effective access to digital design expertise and online content creation tools,” he stated.

“FFA facilitates regional cooperation so that all Pacific countries benefit from the sustainable use of tuna, one of the region’s largest export industries, and one that PTI Australia actively supports and promotes.

“We always welcome opportunities to cooperate and collaborate with the various intergovernmental regional organisations in order to better progress the achievement of our common goal, the sustainable development in the Pacific region.”

FFA Director General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen, welcomed the partnership with PTI Australia as another important avenue for supporting FFA Member countries.

“FFA is really pleased to be able to work with our fellow Pacific agency, Pacific Trade Invest Australia, to support the development of these incredibly important digital skills within National Fisheries communications teams,” said Dr Tupou-Roosen.

“We acknowledge and thank PTI Australia for including our Members in this important training program. Telling the Pacific fisheries story in a creative and engaging way is an invaluable skill for our Members to continue developing. We look forward to continuing this important partnership and ongoing upskilling with Members of their Communications staff.”

Training participant Siosi'ani Matangi, from the Ministry of Fisheries – Tonga, said the program was useful for developing digital design skills and connecting with other Pacific Fisheries communications colleagues.

“All aspects of the training and scholarship are indeed helpful, especially using Canva for designing media resources. We thank PTI Australia and FFA for this convenient opportunity.

“Thank-you to PTI Australia for the training and FFA for organising and creating a network for National Fisheries colleagues to learn together.”

Beginning in early August, the 12 FFA Digital Design Canva x PTI Australia Program participants have partaken in a private intensive training session, a group cohort advanced training session and have joined PTI Australia’s Digital Designers online community.

The tools and training have offered easy and cost-effective solutions to creating social media posts, posters, brochures, short videos, QR codes, GIFs, web pages, presentations and recorded seminars.

The training has also covered the fundamentals of digital design, visual communications and branding.

(Digital design program participants; Siosi’ani Finau Matangi and Christina ‘Akimeta)