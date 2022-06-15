Techs Undergo Konica Minolta Training

Remington Technology leads the way in creating strong partnerships with local businesses, by guiding them through their technology journey.

RT understands the importance of proper training and so is committed to continuously training its people.

RT Service Technicians, right across the nation are currently undergoing a Konica Minolta training workshop, which commenced last week, starting with Technicians from their Madang, Lae and Goroka branches.

This week Technicians from Mt Hagen, Kokopo, Lae, Kimbe and Wewak join training with Port Moresby Technicians.

This training conducted in partnership with Konica Minolta will see Remington Technology's Service Technicians become more knowledgeable and better equipped to continue providing high-quality service and support to their valued customers.

Visiting Port Moresby to conduct this training is Cornel Amarinei, Product Support Manager at Konica Minolta Business Solutions, Australia.

Remington Group CEO, Peter Goodwin said, “We are 10 percent PNG-owned, and our well-known shareholder strongly supports our stance around training Papua New Guineans.

“Remington Technology is proud to host our senior Konica Minolta Australia technical trainer over the next couple of weeks, as we deliver word-class training to our team of technicians, brought in from all around the country.”

The training addresses topics on servicing Konica Minolta Machines like the Bizhub i-series, troubleshooting, firmware, virus scans, machine configuration, specifications and functions, user interface and more.

This training will help improve product knowledge and equip the Service Technicians to be the best in their jobs.