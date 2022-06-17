Tech Firm Gets Approval

As a BLP partner, technology company, SNS Tech, can offer subsidies to eligible SME clients on professional technology services.

Being quality approved speaks about the high level of competence of the services provided by SNS Tech.

Local SMEs will easily access up-to-date technology services from SNS Tech and can apply for up to 50 percent subsidy support for their businesses.

Technology services can improve customer experience, innovation and business development.

“While we help SMEs join the digital ecosystem and transform their business processes by developing, designing and implementing world-class technology solutions for everyday problems, we are also optimistic that there will be positive causal sequences as their businesses grow.”

Based on its research in the Pacific, BLP has learnt that small and medium sized business owners and managers often struggle to find quality local business advice that is also affordable. The right business advice can be a game changer for a growing business.

“The BLP Subsidy Scheme is designed to make services more affordable, minimise risks and introduce businesses to reliable and quality services,” said BLP.

To date, at least eleven local SMEs have benefitted from this partnership through access to both subsidies and business services.

SNS Tech and BLP anticipate more SMEs engaging in and drawing on the benefits of this partnership.

(Pioneer recipient of the SNS Tech-BLP affiliation, Pacific Architects general manager, Rai Mou, left, with SNS Tech I.T. Operations, Boe John Tau)