Staff trained on cyber threat

Cyber CX is the leading provider of professional cyber security services across the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand.

With the rapid increase of internet users in PNG, Cyber security is essential to raise awareness and equip both staff and internet users overall.

Taking necessary cyber precautionary measures is crucial to safeguarding personal information and valuable data, especially for public servants and trusted experts in fields like superannuation.

Dr David Halfpenny, Principal Consultant – Cyber Capability, Education and Training and Manal Saroufim from Cyber CX Australia who facilitated the training shared that basic security measures like strong passwords or passphrases can go a long way to keep a system safe from cyber criminals.

“The risks posed by malicious software, phishing, and the emerging threat of AI Vishing where artificial intelligence is used to deceive individuals into giving up sensitive information by using automated voices to try and manipulate the individual on the other end of the line,” Dr Halfpenny outlined.

Many companies and individuals in PNG have gone through such issues of cyber-attacks due to the lack of knowledge in this area.

Halfpenny added that a lack of knowledge in keeping systems safe and secure will allow well experienced hackers to get into the systems and get valuable information from other countries and so on.

“Prioritizing cybersecurity measures and investing in awareness are vital to mitigating cyber threats effectively.” He continued.