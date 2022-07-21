Skilled PNGeans needed: Secretary

However, ICT Secretary, Steven Matainaho, said the country needs highly skilled Papua New Guineans to drive the #digitaltransformation agenda in the country.

Matainaho encouraged young Papua New Guineans to use their ICT skills to contribute to nation building.

“Some of us actually chose to stay in the public service because we saw that we can contribute to changes happening in the country now and into the future and I also leave this as a challenge for you, young people to see what you can do if you are someone who is willing to work for the country,” Secretary Matainaho stated.

He said public service needed young and energetic people who will contribute immensely to the development of the country.

“I urge you all to try an opportunity in the public service and help.”

Development in the ICT sector has a huge potential to transform economies and societies in several ways, such as reducing information and transaction costs, creating new collaborative models to increase the efficiency of workers, promoting innovation and improving government service delivery.