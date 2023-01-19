Safer Internet Day set

NICTA, DICT and the Safer Internet Day Committee partnered to plan with various NGOs in the country to address these internet-related issues, encourage everyone in the country to join the movement, participate, and make the most of the internet potential to bring people together for better usage of the internet.

The date is set for Tuesday, 7th of February, 2023. SID is celebrated in February of every year globally. The Global Safer Internet Day Campaign aims to create both a safer and better internet, where everyone is empowered to use technology responsibly, respectfully, critically, and creatively.

The SID Campaign 2023 in PNG will address the recent issues that have been airing on our social media space; and will empower the users of PNG to take ownership of the campaign, play a part in addressing these issues and ensure we implement a new normal that entails a more improved, positive and productive usage of the internet.