Pomio welcomes pilot digital initiative

Department of Implementation and Rural Development (DIRD) Secretary, Aihi Vaki, made the announcement, which has been described by Kapavore as a vote of confidence on the district’s effort towards strengthening good governance.

The platform has already been piloted in both the Nuku District of West Sepik Province and the Wabag District of Enga Province, and so far, it has proven to be a success.

DIRD’s Bilum Digital Platform is an information management system that aims to ensure effective and efficient facilitation, implementation and reporting of provincial and district Services Improvement Programs (SIP).

“The platform will ensure on-site, real-time reporting for projects approved and funded by the Pomio District Development Authority (DDA) Board and other development partners,” said Kapavore.

“Tablets will be issued to our seven LLG managers, the district sector heads, especially the technical services, and the district administration’s CEO with his two deputies for administration and operations.”

A number of projects are concurrently progressing in all seven LLGs, some of which include:

Construction of a 40-metre Bailey Bridge for Kavu River, and ongoing construction to Melkoi ring roads and the hinterlands in Melkoi LLG; Construction of roads and the new LLG Office in the Mamusi Yana LLG; Construction of a 30-metre Ngelngel Bailey Bridge, coffee factory and chicken projects, as well as upgrading works on the Palmalmal town roads in the West Pomio LLG; Upgrading of the road to Malakur and Metal re-decking of the 82-metre Matale Bridge in the Central Pomio LLG; Construction of the Nutuve to Kapkena road and land surveys for the new LLG Office at Kapkena in the Inland Pomio LLG; Construction of the new LLG Office at Milim, with upgrading on the roads in the East Pomio LLG; Construction of the 40-metre Kilak Bridge and construction of the road from Merai ward towards Karong ward and Inland Sinivit Roads of Sinivit LLG.

“Implementation of the DIRD Bilum Digital Platform ensures that acquittals for all our District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) funds and District Services Grants (DSG) will be submitted electronically, thus limiting the need for hard copies,” said Kapavore.

He further said the decision by the DIRD to include Pomio District in its pilot program was made in consideration of the fact that the district is up to date with all its DSIP, DSG and LEDL acquittals.