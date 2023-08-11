Policing to be improved in digital space

Both parties will now work together to establish technical working groups for e-policing and cyber cooperation.

During the signing ceremony, DICT presented a prototype on the police clearance online application that will be introduced soon.

Secretary for DICT Steven Matainaho, stated that the department is only giving technical support to partner up with RPNGC and solve issues.

DICT is progressively working towards digitizing the government system to improve services for the public by reducing costs and increasing efficiency, Matainaho continued.

Also in attendance was Minister for Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, Police Commissioner David Manning and other executive members of RPNGC.

Manning acknowledged DICT for the partnership and emphasized the advantages of the initiative for the public.

(Photo courtesy: DICT)