Police prioritise ICT

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for NCD and Central, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said they will work their way through by venturing into partnerships.

The NCD/Central Divisional Command’s annual management plan for 2021 will focus on rolling out the Motorola radio network.

“This radio network was brought in for the APEC Summit by our policing partner, Australian Federal Police. However this was not utilised as planned,” stated ACP Wagambie Jnr.

“As of late last year, with the backing of Police Commissioner David Manning and the police executive, we have pushed ahead with the change of network.

“This network now enables us to have all police vehicles that are fitted with radios to be GPS tracked to ensure effective policing.

“Effective and efficient policing in the sense that when calls are received on the toll free number, the police communications operators are able to find and dispatch the closest police unit to attend to a complaint or incident.”

The Motorola radio network should be fully operational by end of July 2021.

The NCD/Central Commander further outlined the numerous complaints by the public over the ineffectiveness of the police emergency toll free number, where calls are either not answered or go to voicemail.

“This is because we have only one handset for 1800 100,” he stated.

“A request was made to the AFP, where a PABX has been purchased and brought into the country for installation into the Police Operations Centre.

“This will effectively allow us to take 20 calls simultaneously.

“Our operations centre will now become a call centre.”