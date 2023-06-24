PNGTA to update teachers’ database

PNGTA has been operating without a database system for over 50 years, to address issues affecting teacher’s welfare. A reliable and comprehensive database management system would give PNGTA the teeth to bite.

The PNGTA National Management Committee has approved Destiny soft Microsystems a local developer to develop the PNGTA database.

“Phase One is the PNGTA Data Collection Mobile App. The Developer has completed the PNGTA Data Collection Mobile App. It has been tested and is ready for rolling out to provinces next week. User names and passwords for each province will be given to every PNGTA member teachers to register online,” said PNGTA General Secretary, Mark Meninga.

The registration exercise will start in July and completed on the 31st of August 2023. Reports will be compiled from the 4th – 22nd September for the launching on Friday 29th September 2023.

Phase 2 will be the main PNGTA Database Management System. Meninga said the contract will be signed in September between PNGTA and Destinysoft Microsystem.

The database system will contain; Teacher Personal Information, Teacher Education background information, Teachers personal inspection, teachers appointments, teachers’ salaries, teachers dependent, teachers leave fare details.

Meninga said the database update will sort out issues on the implementation of standard based curriculum for; Teachers Resource Books, student resource materials, teachers knowledge and skills in implementing the curriculum, teacher training prior to the implementation of SBC.

He added that TFF will be on quality and quantity of commodity component reaching schools, infrastructure component paid to schools, and administration component sufficient.