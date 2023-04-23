PNG partners with World’s most advanced digital society

Estonia is known as the world’s most advanced digital society.

The Estonian Ambassador to Australia and the Pacific, Her Excellency, Kersti Eesmaa, paid a courtesy visit to PNG. She was received by Minister of ICT, Timothy Masiu.

Eesmaa is Ambassador to Australia, and accredited to Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. Ambassador Eesmaa was accompanied by the European Union (EU) Ambassador to PNG, His Excellency Jacques Fradin.

Discussions during the meet were of Papua New Guinea's digital government agenda, which is inspired by Estonia's success in becoming one of the top digital societies in the world.

To further enhance this collaboration, the EU Delegation in PNG is facilitating a twinning program that would enable the country to learn from the experiences and best practices of an experienced EU member state's ICT agency. It is aimed to build institutional capacity within the PNG government to lead the development of a comprehensive digital society across all government functions.

The partnership has already seen the DICT's technical team seek guidance from the e-Governance Academy (eGA) and partner with Cybernetic to develop a secure data exchange system.

Masiu expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Eesmaa for her visit and looks forward to working closely with Estonia in the future. He also said DICT’s partnership with Estonia is a significant step towards digitization.