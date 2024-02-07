PNG engaged in cybercrime talks

Participants included the UN General Assembly and multi-stakeholders from around the world. These are non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector, as ICT issues are not the sole domain of governments.

This international effort aims to create a comprehensive legal framework for combating cybercrime, a growing threat with significant implications for PNG’s development and national security.

As the lead ICT agency for digital transformation, the PNG Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) was joined by Principal Legal Counsel of DICT, Oala Moi, to provide technical expertise to the PNG delegation, in terms of PNG’s ICT policies and legal landscape.

According to DICT, PNG’s engagement in these negotiations demonstrates its commitment to addressing cybercrime challenges and contributing to a safer digital environment for all. It also aligns with strategic Priority Area 8 of the Marape-Rosso Government’s Medium-Term Development Plan, emphasizing the importance of digital government and cybersecurity for national progress.

If the proposed UN Cybercrime Convention, is implemented, it will enhance international cooperation and provide technical assistance to developing countries like PNG, strengthening their capacity to combat cyber threats.

By February 9th 2024, the concluding session aims to finalize the draft convention, paving the way for its potential adoption by the UN General Assembly later this year.