Pacific police trained to counter cyber threats

Under the banner of CSP, the AFP, through the Pacific Police Development Program – Regional (PPDP-R), has provided essential training and education programs.

The focus has been on enabling Pacific police to navigate the digital landscape safely and effectively. The program consists of two core foundation courses: Cyber Safety Awareness and Education Community Trainer, and Cybercrime Investigations.

CSP's awareness and education program empowers Pacific police partners to deliver insightful presentations to their communities on how to navigate the online realm securely. The philosophy of "by the Pacific, for the Pacific" underpins the initiative, aiming to cultivate trainers within the Pacific police to take the lead in future CSP courses.

The cybercrime investigation program is designed to equip Pacific police officers with the skills and knowledge to understand and investigate cyber and technology-enabled crime offences.

This training arms the officers with valuable tools and techniques that can be deployed in their unique environments when responding to cyber threats and incidents.

With an increasing number of Pacific communities gaining access to the internet, the threat of cybercrime has escalated significantly. The AFP's commitment to bolstering cyber capability across the Pacific has been evident through the delivery of CSP in various nations, even amid the challenges posed by the COVID

-19 pandemic.

The AFP has collaborated with esteemed organizations like the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre, and law enforcement agencies like the FBI, Meta, and New Zealand Police to ensure the programs are delivered by experts in the field.

Reflecting on the program's importance, AFP Detective Superintendent PPDP-R Kathryn Polkinghorne emphasized the significance of raising community awareness and enhancing police officers' skills in countering cybercrime. She noted that as internet connectivity continues to grow across the Pacific, the need to stay safe online becomes paramount for both law enforcement and the wider community.

In recent months, the AFP successfully implemented the CSP program in Nauru and Samoa. In Nauru, over 50 police officers participated in the program, including representatives from various government departments. The Nauru-Australia Policing Partnership (NAPP) played a pivotal role in the program's success. Similarly, in Samoa, the program was well-received, involving participants from the Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services.

Samoa Police Acting Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga applauded the training for equipping Pacific police with skills and knowledge to effectively address the evolving cyber threat landscape.

He noted that the course enhanced problem-solving and analytical skills, providing practical tools to combat cybercrimes.

As the Pacific region continues to embrace digital connectivity, initiatives like CSP stand as a beacon of collaboration and education, ensuring communities and law enforcement alike can navigate the digital landscape with safety and confidence.