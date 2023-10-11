Pacific Digital Dashboard launched

Developed as a robust response to evolving needs, the platform promises a redefined, streamlined method for capturing essential insights from Pacific businesses.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PTI Network continued to provide longitudinal tracking data that revealed the challenges Pacific businesses faced during these unprecedented times. From 2020 to mid-2022, PTI produced close to eighty rich reports, uniquely positioning the organisation as the single continuous source of data on Pacific enterprises over this period.

Engagement challenges, notably survey fatigue, emerged during the course of the ‘PTI Pacific Business Monitor’ series. Instead of seeing this as a setback, it presented the PTI Network an opportunity for further innovation. The outcome is the ‘PBM Digital Dashboard’, available at www.pacifictradeinvest.com/pacificbusinessmonitor. The platform offers a streamlined set of questions, and upon submission, users can access a ‘digital data dashboard’, displaying the previous month’s insights in an innovative and interactive format.

PTI Australia's Trade and Investment Commissioner, Caleb Jarvis, remarked on the need for innovative solutions in data collection and dissemination.

“The ‘PBM Digital Dashboard’ is not just a new platform; it's a transformative stride in the way we engage with and understand the Pacific business milieu. By acknowledging the challenges of the past, we've shaped a tool that not only resonates with today's user but ensures our fingers remain firmly on the pulse of the Pacific.”

The PBM Digital Dashboard aims to continue the PTI Networks vision of offering invaluable data and insights that shape future strategies and policies aimed at the sustainable economic development of the Pacific region.