New space-based tech for PNG

NiuSky Pacific, previously known as PNG Air Services Limited, is responsible for the management of air traffic operating within the 1.6 million square kilometres of PNG’s sovereign airspace, extending from sea level to 60,000 feet.

“For the first time in our history, NiuSky Pacific will be providing real time surveillance services covering PNG’s entire airspace above 20,000 feet,” said the air navigation service provider.

“The introduction of this new space-based technology will enhance aviation safety for all airspace users. Importantly, it will also enhance efficiency through providing more opportunities for aircraft to fly routes that are more flexible and at their optimum altitudes.

“This will also enable NSPL, working in consultation with CASA PNG, to introduce reduced separation standards within PNG’s sovereign airspace. All efficiency related measures would result in the reduction of operational costs for the airlines.

“NSPL is amongst the first three Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) in the Asia Pacific region and amongst the first ten globally, to use space-based surveillance technology for operational purposes. This significant milestone, coupled with other advances made in our service delivery functions in recent years, has placed NSPL as one of the leading ANSPs within the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

“Additionally, over the next few months, NSPL will be phasing out the use of dedicated terrestrial telecommunications lines to receive ADS-B data, in favour of the more reliable International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Common Regional Virtual Network (CRV Network).

“The CRV Network is a multi-point, cost-effective, dedicated communication network used by International Civil Aviation Organisation member states, and is provided by a common network service provider, PCCW Global Limited.

“The carriage of Space Based ADS-B data via the CRV will be a world first and could likely set the standard concerning how other ANSPs receive this data into the future, thus launching PNG as a leader in advancing global aviation safety via the use of modern technology.

“With a combination of the secondary surveillance radar, terrestrial-based ADS-B capability and NSPL’s adoption of Aireon’s space-based ADS-B service, PNG now has full aeronautical surveillance coverage of the entire PNG FIR above 20,000ft up to Flight Level 600 (60,000 ft), as well as a large area of our airspace below 20,000ft.

“This is a historic milestone for NiuSky Pacific Limited and PNG as a whole.”

(NSPL MD/CEO, Capt. Ted Pakii, and Aireon vice president of customer affairs, Peter Cabooter, at the launch of the partnership on Space-based Aviation Surveillance Technology)